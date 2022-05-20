Advertisement

Teenager arrested for February homicide in Clarksville

Darius Archibald, age 18.(CPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police arrested a teenager for a shooting death back in February.

According to police, 18-year-old Darius Archibald was arrested on Thursday for the murder of Decarlos Perkins on February 17. Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home on Wynwood Drive.

Clarksville Police’s Homicide Unit continue to investigate the incident and believe more arrests will be made.

