Smyrna Waste Water Treatment Plant reports contamination

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – The Town of Smyrna officials told the public Friday to avoid any water contact in Stewart Creek due to a health advisory.

Officials said that elevated bacteria levels in Stewart Creek, specifically where the creek enters Percy Priest Lake, are to be avoided by the public.

Until further notice, community members are asked to avoid swimming, wading, fishing, or other water contacts in Stewart Creek until additional information is provided.

City officials said they believe the cause of the bacteria is due to issues related to an industrial discharge. An investigation into the cause of the situation will continue to be conducted as crews restore the Waste Water Treatment Plant to its previous condition.

According to Smyrna officials, residents do not need to worry about potential dangers to the Town’s drinking water. The Town receives its supply of drinking water from the Stones River Reservoir.

The investigation may take several weeks to complete, and officials said they would continue to provide updates as they learn more.

The Town of Smyrna is also closely coordinating with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to provide the Town with technical expertise and guidance while ensuring appropriate measures to protect public health and the environment.

