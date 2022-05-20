Advertisement

Shooting at Antioch barbershop


Metro police are still investigating this crime.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have confirmed a shooting investigation at a barbershop in Antioch Thursday evening.

Officers on the scene told News4 that one person received non-life threatening injuries from a shooting that took place around 8:30 p.m. at Hall of Fame Barbers in Antioch at 836 Hamilton Crossing.

Police have not identified any suspects or the victim at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and we will update it as we receive information.

