Record heat hits south

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The rest of this week into the weekend, much of the south will be experiencing hot temperatures, even records for some.

Above average temperatures will be plaguing the entire south and southeastern region of the country over the next few days. In Middle Tennessee, we’re expected to stay in the 90s today through at least the first half of the weekend. And at least one of those days should tie-- possibly even beat-- a record high.

Record heat will be the case across much of the country. However, there will be some areas in the south, like Texas, where they will reach triple-digit temperatures.

It is early to be seeing such hot weather in mid-May. On average, our first 90-degree day doesn’t come until June. So far, we’ve already had four 90-degree days this month, not including today.

The good news is that we get a cold front that will cool us down for the second half of the weekend into early next week, but it does come with some more rain.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.