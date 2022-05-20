Advertisement

Pete Davidson expected to leave Saturday Night Live after 8 seasons


FILE - In this March 14, 2015, file photo, Pete Davidson speaks at a Comedy Central Roast at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2015, file photo, Pete Davidson speaks at a Comedy Central Roast at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif. Davidson says he’s the “luckiest guy in the world” after wasting little time pursuing Ariana Grande. In the September 2018 GQ magazine, Davidson says he told Grande on the day he met her, “Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY. (WSMV) - Officials confirmed Friday long-time Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson is expected to leave the show.

E! News reported that Davidson, who has been a cast member of the sketch series since 2014, will leave after the 2022 season finale on Saturday, May 21st.

Along with the announcement of Davidson’s newest Peacock show, Bupkis, people began wondering what his future on SNL would look like.

SNL marks Davidson’s television debut since joining the cast when he was just 20 years old. E! said that he became the show’s first cast member to be born in the ‘90s and one of the youngest cast members in the illustrious history of the show.

The NBC show has yet to provide a comment on Davidson’s departure.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Olympics
Trent Dilfer kicks off Special Olympics
Ambulance generic
High Schooler recovers at Vanderbilt after being hit while waiting for bus
Woman arrested
Woman arrested after loaded gun is found in child’s backpack
Town of Smyrna Tennessee logo
Smyrna Waste Water Treatment Plant reports contamination