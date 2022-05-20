Pete Davidson expected to leave Saturday Night Live after 8 seasons

NEW YORK, NY. (WSMV) - Officials confirmed Friday long-time Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson is expected to leave the show.

E! News reported that Davidson, who has been a cast member of the sketch series since 2014, will leave after the 2022 season finale on Saturday, May 21st.

Along with the announcement of Davidson’s newest Peacock show, Bupkis, people began wondering what his future on SNL would look like.

SNL marks Davidson’s television debut since joining the cast when he was just 20 years old. E! said that he became the show’s first cast member to be born in the ‘90s and one of the youngest cast members in the illustrious history of the show.

The NBC show has yet to provide a comment on Davidson’s departure.

