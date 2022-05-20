Nonprofit works to support mass shootings survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville nonprofit called The Onsite Foundation is offering help to the survivors of mass shootings.

Crystal Woodman Miller is a Columbine High School shooting survivor who went through the program and is now helping others.

“When I was 16-years-old, it felt like life was over. At a point where life felt like it should just be beginning, it felt like everything was taken,” Miller said as she described how she felt after the shooting where 12 students and a teacher were shot and killed.

April 20, 1999, is a day Miller will never forget.

“Because of great therapy, I was able to put one foot in front of the other and find reasons to hope and find reasons to heal,” Miller said.

In 2020, Miller joined a Nashville-based nonprofit called The Onsite Foundation. It has a Triumph Over Tragedy program, a retreat for shooting survivors.

“I think that’s why I’m so grateful I’m in a place now, 23 years later after the shootings at Columbine, where I’ve walked through the fire, and I get to walk out of that fire with buckets of water so to speak and help those who are just starting the process,” Miller said.

She’s helping other shooting survivors through The Onsite Foundation’s retreat, which has been done online until now. On June 2, people from all over the country will travel to Dixon County for the free retreat led by trauma therapists.

There are still slots available. You can sign up for the retreat here.

“If you think about the mass shootings we’ve had over the last 25 years, there’s hundreds of thousands of survivors that need help, and there’s not a whole lot of resources out there for them. We hope that we can be that safe space for survivors to come and find hope and healing,” said Deanna Wantz, Executive Director of The Onsight Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.