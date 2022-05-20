Advertisement

Man hospitalized after crashing truck into hole

Police are investigating a crash that left a truck in a hole.
Police are investigating a crash that left a truck in a hole.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a crash that ended with a truck inside a contruction hole on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man was driving south just after 4 a.m. on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Donelson when he lost control and flipped his GMC truck into a hole in front of the Mapco gas station. Police say the hole was opened up for a gas line and was surrounded by caution tape.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to police.

MNPD’s investigative unit are looking into what caused the man to veer off the road.

A truck crashed and ended up vertical in a contruction hole in Hermitage.
A truck crashed and ended up vertical in a contruction hole in Hermitage.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV weekend outlook
Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
WSMV news flash
Friday morning News Update
Sunny Gant's friends mourn his death
Arrest made in deadly MTSU shooting as family and friends mourn
Sunny Gant's friends mourn his death
Family and friends mourn victim of MTSU shooting