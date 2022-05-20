Man hospitalized after crashing truck into hole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a crash that ended with a truck inside a contruction hole on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man was driving south just after 4 a.m. on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Donelson when he lost control and flipped his GMC truck into a hole in front of the Mapco gas station. Police say the hole was opened up for a gas line and was surrounded by caution tape.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to police.

MNPD’s investigative unit are looking into what caused the man to veer off the road.

A truck crashed and ended up vertical in a contruction hole in Hermitage. (WSMV)

