High Schooler recovers at Vanderbilt after being hit while waiting for bus
WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) – A high school student is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle while heading to the school bus.
Smokey Barn News reported that Robertson County EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Lone Oak and Stadium Dr. at 7:10 a.m. Friday.
Officials told SBN that the 13-year-old boy was transported to VMCH in Nashville with non-life threatening injuries.
A statement provided to SBN from Robertson County Schools said the following:
White House Police Chief Pat Brady told SBN that the student had no broken bones or internal injuries; however, he did sustain facial injuries.
SBN reported that a witness said the student was walking across the street when the accident occurred and that the driver was going very slow because it was near the stop.
The driver received a ticket for Exercising Due Care and having an unrestrained child in the vehicle.
