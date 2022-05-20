High Schooler recovers at Vanderbilt after being hit while waiting for bus

WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) – A high school student is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle while heading to the school bus.

Smokey Barn News reported that Robertson County EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Lone Oak and Stadium Dr. at 7:10 a.m. Friday.

Officials told SBN that the 13-year-old boy was transported to VMCH in Nashville with non-life threatening injuries.

A statement provided to SBN from Robertson County Schools said the following:

“Robertson County Schools is aware that one of our White House Heritage High School students was struck by a private vehicle this morning while waiting to board a school bus. The student was transported to Vanderbilt, and reports indicate the injuries are not life-threatening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

White House Police Chief Pat Brady told SBN that the student had no broken bones or internal injuries; however, he did sustain facial injuries.

SBN reported that a witness said the student was walking across the street when the accident occurred and that the driver was going very slow because it was near the stop.

The driver received a ticket for Exercising Due Care and having an unrestrained child in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.