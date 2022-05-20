Fisherman dies while attempting to escape sinking boat in Marion County

JASPER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee wildlife officials are investigating a lake fatality in Marion County on Thursday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to a sunken vessel and missing person call early Friday morning at Nickajack Lake.

According to TWRA, three men were bowfishing when their 15-foot boat began taking on water around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The men decided to abandon the vessel and swim to shore. Two of the men said they lost contact with 24-year-old Ronnie Gholston during the swim. The two men swam to an island near the Bennett Lake boat ramp and waited.

The men reported that they heard someone at the boat ramp and began yelling for help. The person called 911 around 2 a.m. TWRA crews, along with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office the Hamilton County Dive Team, arrived on the scene.

Gholston’s body was found in over 40 feet of water Thursday morning using sonar technology. He has been transported to the Davidson County Forensics Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

