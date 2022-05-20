Advertisement

Fire crews battle apartment fire in Antioch

By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large fire burned through an apartment complex in Antioch on Friday morning.

According to Nashville Fire Department, two comapanies were dispatched to the Dover Glen Apartments in Antioch and arrived to one of the buildings in flames. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Nashville Fire said one person had to jump from a window to escape the blaze and was taken to the hospital with another person from the building.

A woman and a child also had to be rescued from the apartment building and are in stable condition, according to Nashville Fire.

Crews surpress flames in an apartment complext in Antioch.
Crews surpress flames in an apartment complext in Antioch.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV fire crews blast fire
Antioch apartment fire
WSMV Friday heat numbers
Friday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Shooting at barbershop
Shooting at barber shop in Antioch
Plans unveiled for ampitheater
Plans unveiled for new ampitheater