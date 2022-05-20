Fire crews battle apartment fire in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large fire burned through an apartment complex in Antioch on Friday morning.

According to Nashville Fire Department, two comapanies were dispatched to the Dover Glen Apartments in Antioch and arrived to one of the buildings in flames. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Nashville Fire said one person had to jump from a window to escape the blaze and was taken to the hospital with another person from the building.

A woman and a child also had to be rescued from the apartment building and are in stable condition, according to Nashville Fire.

Crews surpress flames in an apartment complext in Antioch. (WSMV)

