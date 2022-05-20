Advertisement

FIFA sets date for decision on 2026 World Cup host cities

The Qatar FIFA World Cup trophy is on display during the Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kick-off...
The Qatar FIFA World Cup trophy is on display during the Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kick-off today with a first-stop event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(Kamran Jebreili | AP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, announced on Friday that it has set a date for its decision on which North American cities will play host for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA will announce which host cities made the cut on Thursday, June 16, in a LIVE broadcast from New York City.

The 2026 World Cup will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Twenty-two cities are currently vying for the opportunity to host matches for the 48-team field.

Nashville joins Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington DC/Baltimore.

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” said FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani. “We can only reiterate our appreciation to all the cities and the three member associations for their efforts and dedication to this process.”

This will be the first time a World Cup will be hosted by three nations.

