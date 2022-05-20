Enterprise employee arrested for stealing items from rental car at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly taking several items from a customer’s rental car at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, a customer with Enterprise Rent-A-Car reported her Gucci bag, along with two laptops, were missing from her rental vehicle on Wednesday. The customer had left the bag containing the laptops in the vehicle when she returned it to the lot at BNA.

Police met with the supervisor at Enterprise and reviewed surveillance footage that showed the employee assigned to clean the vehicle, 22-year-old Nigil Parker, place a large item into a black garbage bag. Parker was then observed placing that garbage bag into his car at the end of his shift, the affidavit states.

Parker admitted to the theft when he was approached by the supervisor and officers on Thursday. Parker said he threw the laptops out on the interstate but was still in possession of the Gucci bag. Officers were able to recover the bag, but not the laptops.

Parker was arrested and charged with felony theft of property and his being held on $2,500 bond.

