Woman stops traffic on I-40 after screaming ‘help me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police’s newest initiative, Partner’s in Care, was utilized Thursday after a woman wandered into the interstate.

MNPD officials told News4 Hermitage officers responded to reports of a female walking on the interstate screaming, “help me.”

Police then shut down I-40 EB at MM 214 near the Nashville International Airport where the woman was.

When officers reached the scene, they noted that she held a folded pocket knife in her hand as she continued to scream. Officers connected her with a counselor but ultimately determined she was not engaging with the counselor due to her continuing to call.

Officials said responding officers utilized a taser due to the woman refusing to provide any further information.

The woman has been transported to the hospital, and the roadway is back open.

Police have not released the woman’s identity nor what caused this incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.