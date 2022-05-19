TDOT pothole crew rear-ended on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been working overtime to repair Tennessee’s damaged roads and interstates after this winter’s brutal weather.

TDOT crews often work through the night to avoid adding to traffic congestion, but always ask any vehicle that do have to drive through their projects to move over and slow down.

On Thursday morning, a vehicle driving south on I-65 failed to move over, at all. A TDOT attenuator truck was struck from behind while the crew was filling potholes near an overpass. No serious injuries were reported, according to a TDOT spokesperson.

Truck rear-ended TDOT crew on I-65 (TDOT)

TDOT reminds everyone to pay attention when driving, especially at night, and to move over for any work crews.

