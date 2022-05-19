Advertisement

Two shot at MTSU campus during high school graduation


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University officials confirmed the shooting of two people Wednesday night.

MTSU officials said on Twitter that a shooting had been reported at Murphy Center where the Riverdale High School graduation took place Wednesday evening.

Officials said anyone in the area must leave the site as soon as possible or shelter in place.

If you see any suspicious activity, officials ask that you report it to MTSU Police at (615)898-2424.

This is a breaking news story, and we will update it with the latest information as we receive it.

