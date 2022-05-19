Two shot at MTSU campus during high school graduation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University officials confirmed the shooting of two people Wednesday night.

MTSU officials said on Twitter that a shooting had been reported at Murphy Center where the Riverdale High School graduation took place Wednesday evening.

Officials said anyone in the area must leave the site as soon as possible or shelter in place.

If you see any suspicious activity, officials ask that you report it to MTSU Police at (615)898-2424.

MTSU ALERT: Shooting reported at Murphy Center. Leave the area if possible or shelter in place. Report suspicious activity to MTSU Police: 615-898-2424 — Middle Tennessee State University (@MTSU) May 19, 2022

This is a breaking news story, and we will update it with the latest information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.