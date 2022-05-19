Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Nashville last week


A pedestrian struck last week in the 400 block of Harding Place has died, according to Metro...
A pedestrian struck last week in the 400 block of Harding Place has died, according to Metro Police.(MGN)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died after being struck on May 13 in the 400 block of Harding Place, Metro Police said Thursday.

Police said Romeo Lucas Torrez Perez, 44, was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban while in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the Suburban reportedly braked and attempted to avoid striking Torrez. The nearest crosswalk was around 800 feet away from the intersection on Nolensville Pike.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Suburban were not injured.

Torrez was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died on Wednesday.

