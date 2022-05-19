Advertisement

Motorcyclist in Nashville crash last week dies


A man has died after a motorcycle crash last week at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Briley Parkway.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a motorcyclist injured in a crash on Dickerson Pike on May 11 has died.

Victor Bond, 65, was driving his motorcycle southbound on Dickerson Pike near the Briley Parkway interchange with another rider when a dark-colored vehicle reportedly failed to stop while exiting Briley Parkway and turned left into the motorcycle’s path.

Bond attempted to avoid the collision, but lost control of his bike. Bond and his passenger were taken to Skyline Medical Center. Bond died on Wednesday.

