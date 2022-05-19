Motorcyclist in Nashville crash last week dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a motorcyclist injured in a crash on Dickerson Pike on May 11 has died.

Victor Bond, 65, was driving his motorcycle southbound on Dickerson Pike near the Briley Parkway interchange with another rider when a dark-colored vehicle reportedly failed to stop while exiting Briley Parkway and turned left into the motorcycle’s path.

Bond attempted to avoid the collision, but lost control of his bike. Bond and his passenger were taken to Skyline Medical Center. Bond died on Wednesday.

