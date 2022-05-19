First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms in parts of Middle Tennessee

It’s another First Alert Weather Day today, but like yesterday, our severe threat is looking isolated once again.

We’ll certainly have the heat and humidity for the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s, but we’ll need something to help lift that warm and humid air to fire off some showers and storms this afternoon.

There is a frontal system just to our north so it’s looking like the best area to see storms would be north of I-40. Some spots will, once again, stay totally dry today. It will be partly cloudy tonight and humid with lows near 70.

Tomorrow is going to be another hot and humid day with temperatures in the lower 90s under plenty of sunshine.

Our weekend cold front has slowed down quite a bit and Saturday is now shaping up to be a drier day with more heat and humidity with highs near 90. I still can’t totally rule out a late day shower, but most of the rain will hold off until Saturday night and through our Sunday. Sunday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid 70s with some off and on showers and a couple of thunderstorms.

A few showers will linger into our Monday with temperatures in the mid 70s again.

Our weather pattern for next week is looking much more unsettled with a few showers and a storm on Tuesday and some more scattered showers and storms on Wednesday.

We’ll warm back up through the middle of the week with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.