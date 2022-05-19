Domestic violence shelter getting dog kennel to help victims

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 70% of women in domestic violence shelters said their abuser threatened, injured or killed their pet.

Sherry Wilson from the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center in Murfreesboro said some victims stay in a violent home because of their pets.

“Almost half of the victims that seek services with pets, they won’t leave their abusive situations and leave their pets behind. They opt to stay in those situations,” Wilson said. “We, of course, can accept ADA-approved animal service animals, but up until now, we haven’t been able to accept pets.”

The DVSAC just got a kennel next door to their domestic violence shelter. The kennel has been named “Gnash Cave” because it was paid for by the Nashville Predators Foundation. Soon it will house pets of domestic violence survivors.

“We see about a 10% increase each year in people looking for services. It was vitally important for us to make sure we could offer this service so the victims could safely leave with their pets,” Wilson said.

Wilson said they are partnering with the local humane society while getting policies and procedures in place.

Gnash Cave is expected to be up and running in a few weeks. In the meantime, the DVSAC needs pet supplies such as food, leashes, collars, toys, and flea and tick medicine.

“When victims leave, they take the essentials and often times it’s an emergency situation and they don’t think to grab bowls and food and things like that,” Wilson said.

Donations can be brought to the DVSAC’s public office located at 1423 Kensington Square Ct., Murfreesboro, TN, 37130 or be made online.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.