Detectives work to identify 3 men involved in more than 80 break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro detectives are working to identify three men responsible for breaking into more than 80 businesses across Nashville.

Local shop owners are hoping the incidents will come to an end.

“I am very concerned as a business owner,” said Iris Johnson, Co-owner of John Lane Studio.

Johnson’s salon sits next to Oscar’s Taco Shop, where one of the break-ins took place.

“We’ve been over here for five years. It seems that since COVID happened, there’s been a lot of crazy things going on around here,” explained Johnson.

According to Metro Police, the break-ins began in early February, hitting other restaurants like South Side Kitchen and Pub and even Chopper in East Nashville.

“It feels violating. The fact that it has happened to 80 people makes me think maybe there is not enough attention or resources put into this,” stated Nick Thaxton, General Manager at Chopper.

Thaxton said they broke into Chopper last week. After recently replacing the front door, he’s hoping getting the word out will make a difference.

“We are not some big corporation. We are people like you, and it sucks that you would try to take that away from us,” Thaxton said.

During some break-ins, the suspects fled in a black 2016-2019 Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows. If you have any information, be sure to give Crime Stoppers a call at 615-742-7463.

Detectives also ask people to be on the lookout for damaged safes dumped in the Nashville area.

