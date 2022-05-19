Car drives into Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners were shocked to discover a vehicle in their living room on Thursday morning.

A Ford SUV drove up a grass hill off Coley Davis Drive in Bellevue and smashed through one of the condominiums. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were people home when the vehicle hit the home, but were upstairs and unharmed. The man who owns the home said he normally sits on the couch in the destroyed room and feels very lucky.

This car is sitting in the living room of this home.

Homeowner tells me normally he sits on that sofa working on Thursday morning. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/fupNQU1969 — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.