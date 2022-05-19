Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after striking box truck in Antioch


Bicycle Accident
Bicycle Accident(AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bicyclist has died following a crash on Tuesday evening on Antioch Pike, Metro Police said.

Raul Zepeda-Lozano, 62, was heading toward oncoming traffic when he lost control of his bike and struck the side of a stopped box truck.

The box truck did not remain on scene. Police aren’t sure the driver realized his truck was struck.

Zepeda-Lozano was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. He died Wednesday morning at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A pedestrian struck last week in the 400 block of Harding Place has died, according to Metro...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Nashville last week
A man has died after a motorcycle crash last week at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and...
Motorcyclist in Nashville crash last week dies
Thursday news update
Thursday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville
Thursday severe threat areas
Thursday afternoon FIRST ALERT forecast