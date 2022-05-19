Bicyclist dies after striking box truck in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bicyclist has died following a crash on Tuesday evening on Antioch Pike, Metro Police said.

Raul Zepeda-Lozano, 62, was heading toward oncoming traffic when he lost control of his bike and struck the side of a stopped box truck.

The box truck did not remain on scene. Police aren’t sure the driver realized his truck was struck.

Zepeda-Lozano was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. He died Wednesday morning at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.