Bicyclist dies after striking box truck in Antioch
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bicyclist has died following a crash on Tuesday evening on Antioch Pike, Metro Police said.
Raul Zepeda-Lozano, 62, was heading toward oncoming traffic when he lost control of his bike and struck the side of a stopped box truck.
The box truck did not remain on scene. Police aren’t sure the driver realized his truck was struck.
Zepeda-Lozano was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. He died Wednesday morning at the hospital.
