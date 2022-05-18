WCSO investigating deadly crash on I-840
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is confirming at least one person has died in a crash on I-840 on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews at the scene blocked off two westbound lanes for the wreck, and Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up passed I-65. WCSO urged commuters to find alternate routes.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer overturned around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. TDOT cameras show the semi rolled over on the shoulder off the interstate.
THP estimates the interstate will be limited to one lane until at least 12:30 p.m.
News 4 will update this incident as more information is made available.
