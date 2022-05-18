Three teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested after they crashed a carjacked Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane on Tuesday evening, according to Metro Police.

Police said the car was taken during an armed carjacking at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Kellow Street.

The same Toyota had been pursued by Hendersonville Police on Tuesday but managed to get away.

The Toyota was showing a Georgia license plate that was registered to a Lexus sedan that was taken in a carjacking early Monday on Hart Street in south Nashville. The Lexus was recovered on Tuesday without a tag near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and 25th Avenue North Court.

Detectives saw the Toyota Tuesday evening backed into a church parking lot on Trimble Street. The 17-year-old driver and his two passengers pulled out of the lot onto Lafayette Street. The car accelerated when police attempted to stop it, ultimately crashing at Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane.

A pistol, tossed underneath the car by the driver, was recovered.

The 17-year-old is charged at Juvenile Court with auto theft, unlawful gun possession and felony evading arrest. The two other teens, age 16 and 15, have been charged with auto theft. They remain under investigation about the carjackings of the Lexus and Toyota.

