Tennessee drivers find ways to save as gas prices surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices hit an average of at least $4 a gallon in all 50 states for the first time ever on Wednesday according to data from AAA.

In Tennessee, where the average gas price is $4.28, drivers are forced to find ways to cut back.

“I haven’t been down to the lake in over a month now,” Phil Hedgepath said. “I’ve missed it, but I can’t really afford to go down at $80-$100 a trip.”

Sarah drives from Clarksville to Belle Meade each day. News4 saw her at the gas pump Wednesday as she tried to look away from the growing cost flashing across the gas pump.

“I usually sit in the car and try not to look at it when I leave,” Sarah said. “I’ll cut back on groceries as much as I can, cut out the junk food and the unnecessary items, and put them in my gas tank instead.”

In Tennessee, gas prices are nearly 50 cents higher per gallon than they were a month ago. The grim reality, according to some analysts, is that relief for consumers won’t come soon.

They recommend using apps like Gas Buddy to track the lowest gas prices in your area.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.