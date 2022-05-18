Summer program allows MNPS students to catch up on time lost

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The last day of school is just a little over one week away for many Midstate children.

Some Metro students will only be home for a week before heading back into the classroom.

From June 2nd to June 30th, K-12 students have an opportunity with Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) to continue their education and get caught up academically from anything they missed this school year with the Promising Scholars Program.

This will be the second year the district has held these summer camps. They were first introduced last year as a way to make up for learning loss during the pandemic.

Each summer camp offers literacy and stream learning, science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math courses, as well as physical activity.

The students can also register for credit recovery.

Childcare is available at some of the Promising Scholar locations, and transportation will be offered for students who attend at the school assigned by the district.

Attendance is not mandatory, however, students who miss 5 days or more without family notification may be unenrolled from the program.

There is a difference between promising scholars and credit recovery for high school students, which was explained on Monday during a virtual orientation.

“If your student is eligible and has been identified as a good candidate for credit recovery, they should have already been contacted by their school counselor,” explained an MNPS representative. “So, this is an opportunity to, kind of, make up credits that they may have lost throughout the year if they maybe have failed a class.”

MNPS says Promising Scholars is available for access to college and career readiness.

Again, this is a Monday through Friday program, starting June 2nd, and breakfast and lunch will be provided at all sites.

