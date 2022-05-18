Scammers find way to take advantage of moms searching for baby formula

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mothers are now speaking out after being scammed out of baby formula.

The Better Business Bureau said it’s getting calls daily with questions of possible scams.

One mother said she found something other than formula in cans she recently bought.

Sherisse Holder said she bought four cans of formula from the store and later realized the seals were broken and the baby formula switched out.

Grocery store shelves once filled with a variety of baby formula is now empty.

Hundreds of mothers said it’s been that way for months.

While walking into a local grocery store last week, Holder said she found four cans of formula.

“I didn’t check it because I always come to that store and I’ve never had a problem,” Holder said. “We just put it in the cart and we left.”

Those four cans of what looked like new baby formula later left Holder speechless.

“Someday during the week, the baby needed formula and when we opened the can, mom said, ‘Sherisse, this is not formula,’” Holder said.

The powder is the can looked like something else.

“I tasted it and it tasted like flour, and I said this can’t be flour. I was very upset,” Holder said.

Holder said her mother instantly checked the other cans.

“She continues to open the rest of the can to see if it was formula because the baby was crying,” Holder said.

All four cans were filled with baking flour.

“All I want is formula for my baby,” Holder said.

Robyn Householder from the Better Business Bureau said Holder is not alone.

“The reports that we are getting is that once they make that purchase, the product never comes or what they receive is inferior or, quite frankly, not baby formula at all,” Householder said.

Householder said they’re getting dozens of calls from mothers scared of scams.

“This is an all-time low for scammers. They are potentially putting people’s children at risk by selling them inferior product or no product at all,” Householder said.

Holder said her son could have been hurt, all for someone else making money.

“These are innocent kids. This could have been anyone’s child that this could happen to,” Holder said. “I busted out in tears because I could have lost my baby due to something like this.”

The Better Business Bureau is warning mothers to keep an eye out for anything suspicious and report it to avoid other mothers falling victim.

