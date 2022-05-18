Police investigate shooting on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are investigating a shooting on the interstate Wednesday.

MNPD officials told News4 dispatch received calls at 12:45 p.m. regarding two cars shooting at each other on I-65 northbound near Trinity Lane. The two vehicles are described as a black pickup truck and a white sedan.

While shots rang out, two different cars were stuck on the interstate. A white Ford Taurus was hit by one of the shots and received a flat tire and the other, a red Toyota Sienna van, had a window blown out by the shots, and the driver was then transported to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Police have yet to identify any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call 911 or 615-742-7463.

