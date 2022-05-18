One of largest tornado outbreaks occurred on May 18, 1995

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On this day in 1995, Middle Tennessee experienced one of the largest tornado outbreaks in history.

There were 15 tornadoes across Middle Tennessee on this day. The tornadoes ranged from F0 to F4 on the scale. Dozens were injured and there were deaths reported.

The strongest tornado touched down in Lawrence and Giles counties where an F4 touched down. The tornado was on the ground for 29 miles and was a half-mile wide. Three people died there.

Looking at the month-by-month tornado count for the area, April and May are the busiest months of the year for tornadoes.

So far in 2022 there has been four tornadoes in the region.

There’s still half of May left and there are First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Thursday.

The tornado threat is low, but we have to remain vigilant this time of the year. Things quiet down during the summer and fall months but there’s a second tornado season for Middle Tennessee in November.

