Montana truck driver killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson Co.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck driver from Montana died after his truck crashed on Interstate 840 near Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County on Wednesday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr., 61, of Milltown, Montana, died in the crash reported at 9:10 a.m.
Troopers said he was traveling east on I-840 at the 30 mile marker when he ran off the roadside on the left side, crossed over the median and the westbound lanes before striking an embankment and overturned.
Emergency crews at the scene blocked off two westbound lanes for the wreck, and Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up passed I-65. WCSO urged commuters to find alternate routes.
One lane of I-840 remained blocked at 3 p.m. as cleanup continued.
