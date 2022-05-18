Advertisement

Montana truck driver killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson Co.

A tractor trailer rolled off I-840 West in Franklin
A tractor trailer rolled off I-840 West in Franklin(TDOT)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck driver from Montana died after his truck crashed on Interstate 840 near Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County on Wednesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr., 61, of Milltown, Montana, died in the crash reported at 9:10 a.m.

Troopers said he was traveling east on I-840 at the 30 mile marker when he ran off the roadside on the left side, crossed over the median and the westbound lanes before striking an embankment and overturned.

Emergency crews at the scene blocked off two westbound lanes for the wreck, and Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up passed I-65. WCSO urged commuters to find alternate routes.

One lane of I-840 remained blocked at 3 p.m. as cleanup continued.

An overturned semi shuts down I-840
An overturned semi shuts down I-840(TDOT)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday First Alert forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Possible Today & Thursday
Wednesday afternoon news update
Wednesday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville
Police are still investigating
Police investigate shooting on I-65
Tennessee’s highest court on Thursday agreed to take up an appeal of a lawsuit challenging the...
TN Supreme Court: ESA Pilot Program does not violate Home Rule Amendment
Wed afternoon forecast
Wednesday afternoon FIRST ALERT forecast