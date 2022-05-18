Metro Police investigate shooting on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 65 north of downtown Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said people in two vehicles, a black Ford truck and a white Ford Taurus, were shooting at each other on I-65 North near Trinity Lane around 12:45 p.m.

The people inside the Taurus abandoned the car on the side of the interstate after getting a flat tire because of the shootout.

A 53-year-old man who was in a vehicle not involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor cuts to his face after a bullet went through his windshield.

Police have not located occupants of either vehicles involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call 911 or 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.