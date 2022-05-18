FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated severe weather tonight and tomorrow

We’re under a First Alert Weather Day today and I’ve also issued one tomorrow for isolated severe weather potential

Our nice break from the heat and humidity over the last few days comes to an end today with temperatures that will end up near 90 this afternoon.

Today is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we watch for isolated strong to severe storms to try and develop this afternoon and this evening across parts of the Mid State. The most likely area for severe weather today remains north of I-40 with damaging winds and hail being our main threat. However, there will be some spots that end up staying dry today.

Tomorrow is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for pretty much the same reason. No widespread severe weather is expected, but with a few spotty storms in the afternoon and increased heat and humidity again, an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be totally ruled out. Temperatures on Thursday will push into the lower 90s.

Friday is looking dry, hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s once again in the afternoon.

A cold front will push through the Mid State on Saturday, but we should see showers and storms hold off until late in the day and overnight. Ahead of said cold front, temperatures will still be near 90 Saturday afternoon. As the front pushes to our east on Sunday we’ll have a leftover shower or storm during the first half of our day, but it will be much cooler with highs falling back into the mid 70s.

Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s. By Tuesday we’re back in the 80s.

