Cruise line cancels voyages to house Ukrainian refugees

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (WSMV) - The Volendam cruise ship has been docked in Rotterdam, Netherlands, providing a temporary home for 1,200 Ukrainian refugees.

The cruise ship’s parent company, Holland America Line, notified its customers on Wednesday morning that they are extending its charter with the City of Rotterdam through September 14 and all bookings for the Volendam will be cancelled.

Customers were notified via email that Holland America is hoping to house up to 1,500 refugees in its Volendam ship as part of a larger commitment from the Netherlands to accommodate 50,000 Ukrainians that have been displaced by the war.

The Volendam is a 781-foot cruise liner that can normally accommodate 1432 guests comfortably, according to the company’s website.

Holland America Line is reimbursing all of its customers’ expenses, including flight bookings, and providing them replacement voyages, along with a $200 cruise credit.

