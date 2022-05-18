Clarksville school targeted in online threats; student arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents of students at a middle school in Clarksville can breathe a little easier after online threats to the school were circulating on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for Clarksville-Montgomery Schools, online threats were made to West Creek Middle School on Tuesday and a letter was sent out to parents, assuring them that the matter was being taken seriously and extra security would be at the school.

Good afternoon, West Creek Middle families,

This is Mrs. Whelpley. School administration and law enforcement have been made aware of a post on social media regarding an anonymous and nonspecific threat of school violence on Wednesday, May 18. Please know school safety is our top priority, and we thoroughly investigate ever rumor. Law enforcement is investigating the post and there will be extra law enforcement presence at school tomorrow. If anyone has any information about the source of the social media post, please report any information to our SRO (name) or school administration.

Please take this opportunity to talk to your children about the seriousness of and consequences for making threats. In accordance with state law, an individual can be charged for recklessly, by any means of communication, threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Later on Tuesday evening, the Communications Department followed up with a message that the investigation has led them to believe a student was responsible for the posts and is facing charges.

Good evening, West Creek families,

This is the Communications Department calling to follow up on the social media threats involving West Creek Middle from this afternoon. We have received confirmation that through the investigative efforts of School Resource Officers and the MCSO Criminal Investigations Division, the student who posted the threats of school violence on social media has been identified and charges are pending.

CMCSS reiturated that any threat of violence, even non-credible ones, is a chargeable offense and are to be taken seriously.

