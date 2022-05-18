City Winery raises wages to keep workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Keeping employees from leaving their current job to go to another where the grass might be a bit greener has become a problem for employees at businesses around Nashville.

This week City Winery decided to do something about it.

Instead of whining, Cabernet or Chardonnay are likely to make employees say ‘Oh Yay.’

“We simply decided to pay our kitchen staff more money,” Michael Dorf said.

Dorf is the CEO for the six City Wineries nationwide.

He explained the $2 increase an hour is just part of 2022 reality and discovered it’s the surest way to keep waiters and cooks from jumping ship to go someplace else.

Raising grapes and shipping them all cost more.

Paying employees do too. A true sign of the times.

City Winery’s motto these days is, “If people just drink more wine, they’ll find life is easier to swallow.”

