Advertisement

Williamson fire crews responding to call at home near College Grove


A home was destroyed by fire on Flat Creek Road on Monday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several fire departments have responded to a residential fire on Flat Creek Road near College Grove, Williamson County Emergency Management confirmed Monday night.

The fire was at a home in the 6800 block of Flat Creek Road on Monday night. Video from people near the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof.

Witnesses said several tanker trucks were utilized in fighting the fire.

The home appeared to be destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known as of Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dispute over $100 leads to fatal shooting in Antioch
1 killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting
College Grove home destroyed by fire
Home near College Grove destroyed by fire
1 killed, 2 injured in Goodlettsville crash
1 killed, 2 injured in Goodlettsville crash
One person was killed on Monday in a crash on Hester Beasley Road.
1 killed in crash in west Nashville
One person was killed in a crash on Rivergate Parkway on Monday afternoon.
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash near Rivergate Mall