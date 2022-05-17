Williamson fire crews responding to call at home near College Grove

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several fire departments have responded to a residential fire on Flat Creek Road near College Grove, Williamson County Emergency Management confirmed Monday night.

The fire was at a home in the 6800 block of Flat Creek Road on Monday night. Video from people near the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof.

Witnesses said several tanker trucks were utilized in fighting the fire.

The home appeared to be destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known as of Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.