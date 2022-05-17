Teen involved in Saturday shooting charged with attempted murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a teen has been charged with attempted murder for Saturday’s shooting on Shoemaker Court.

Police said Monday that Donald Garrett Jr., 18, has been charged in the shooting of a 55-year-old resident.

Investigators identified Garrett as a car burglar who opened fire on the victim after he stepped out of h is doorway upon being alerted by a surveillance camera that covered his driveway.

Garrett was arrested Monday at Johnson Alternative Learning Center and admitted his involvement during an interview with police.

A judicial commissioner set Garrett’s bond at $500,000.

