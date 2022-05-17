Advertisement

Teen involved in Saturday shooting charged with attempted murder


Donald Garrett Jr. was charged with attempted murder by Metro Police.
Donald Garrett Jr. was charged with attempted murder by Metro Police.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a teen has been charged with attempted murder for Saturday’s shooting on Shoemaker Court.

Police said Monday that Donald Garrett Jr., 18, has been charged in the shooting of a 55-year-old resident.

Investigators identified Garrett as a car burglar who opened fire on the victim after he stepped out of h is doorway upon being alerted by a surveillance camera that covered his driveway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner

Garrett was arrested Monday at Johnson Alternative Learning Center and admitted his involvement during an interview with police.

A judicial commissioner set Garrett’s bond at $500,000.

