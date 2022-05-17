Tanger Outlets breaks ground on Antioch shopping center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In what will be Nashville’s first open-air outlet shopping experience, Tanger Outlets broke ground on its latest location in Antioch on Tuesday.

The 290,000-square-foot shopping center will open in fall 2023. It will include 65 brands, four restaurants and entertainment space.

It will be located along Interstate 24 on 300 acres at the Century Farms development.

Councilwoman Joy Styles, who represents the Antioch area, identified the need for retail space since the decline of the former Hickory Hollow Mall.

“For a group of people that have been without, to know that we’re going to have so much at our fingertips, this is a tremendous blessing,” Styles said at Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

Tanger Outets said the project will create 700 construction jobs and 1,100 full and part-time retail and management jobs upon completion.

Azia Rucker, who has lived in Antioch all her life, is excited to have shopping close by, but worries about the traffic.

“I mean it’s going to be a fun, cool experience and hopefully it lasts,” Rucker said. “But it’s going to be a lot more traffic over here.”

Among some of the brands announced Tuesday that will be a part of the Tanger Outlets in Nashville are Nike, Levi’s, Oakley, Michael Kors, Abercrombie & Fitch, and many others.

