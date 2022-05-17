Service member education program celebrates 1,000 graduate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A program specializing in transitioning soldiers into the workplace celebrated a significant milestone Monday.

The Transitions to Trades program celebrated its 1,000 graduate Monday during their ceremony at Bridgestone Arena.

Launched in 2016 by Hiller and Total Tech, the program allows service members to learn trade skills and secure jobs after the military.

“We were simply looking for good people to come work for us,” said Jimmy Hiller. “And where are the best people? You know, you fish out of the stocked pond, and that’s where we started just showing up at the military events at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and just showing up trying to hire some of them.”

The program has had great success, with 94% of graduates ending up with new jobs after service.

“It’s either get a job or re-enlist. But you don’t want to stay in the military. Do you want to go back to where mama’s at? This is the way to do it,” said David Hunte.

For more information about this program, click here.

