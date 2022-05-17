Self-protection teams take active shooter training to businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With most active shooter situations over in just a matter of seconds, a self-protection team is teaching people how to fight back.

Franklin-based Agape Tactical takes its active shooter training into churches, hospitals and other businesses, sharing ways to increase survivability.

“We believe fighting is an option that you should consider immediately because time and seconds matter,” Agape Tactical founder Ken Alexandrow said. “So then how do you fight? Well, you can’t learn to fight on a video.”

Alexandrow showed News4 one of the techniques with a replica rifle. He tells people during an active shooting, try and position yourself at an intersection. Keep your hands ready and when the shooter enters your room, lunge at the gun, grabbing the barrel.

It’s a technique intended to make the shooter lose control of their gun, and one we found was effective when trying it ourselves.

“We want your first fight to be in a training atmosphere where we can control the outcome,” Alexandrow said. “We don’t want your first fight to be for real.”

Alexandrow first encourages people to run from an active shooter if it’s possible. In places you frequent, he said think of a plan of escape.

That’s not paranoia, Alexandrow said, but preparation.

During his active shooter training, Alexandrow fires blank rounds so participants will be able to recognize the sound of gunfire. He teacher them how and where to run, how and with what to fight, and how and where to hide. The program takes between 2-4 hours.

