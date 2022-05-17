Raising Cane’s opens first Middle TN location Friday

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced the grand opening of their first Tennessee location Tuesday.

Restaurant officials expressed their excitement about joining the Cookeville community. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order, plans to host a large celebration Friday in honor of its new location.

“This is a super exciting grand opening because it’s our first Restaurant to open in central Tennessee!” said Area Leader of Restaurants Johnny Vigil. “Plus, we are thrilled to join the beautiful Cookeville Community. Surrounded by mountains, caves, and lakes, it’s hard not to enjoy a day spent in Cookeville. We’ve hired 150 incredible Crewmembers, and we all can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone on Friday!”

Raising Cane’s officials expressed how vital community involvement is within their brand as the first location in Tennessee. The new restaurant is scheduled to participate in the Annual Chamber Golf Scramble and Watermelon Crawl following their official opening date.

The new restaurant plans to kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the local Chamber and city officials starting at 8:45 a.m.

The celebration will also feature Tennessee Tech’s mascot and spirit squad and the Cookeville High School cheering team in pumping up the opening day crowd.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.