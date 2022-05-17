One transported following vehicle fire on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department said one person was transported from a vehicle fire Tuesday.

NFD officials told News4 crews are on the scene extinguishing a vehicle fire on I-40 eastbound in Davidson County at Fesslers Lane. One passenger reportedly received burns and has been transported to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Officials said to expect delays as lanes will continue to be blocked until crews get the fire under control.

No other injuries have been reported at this time. The condition of the victim is also unknown at this time.

