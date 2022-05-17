Officers tackle and arrest man wanted for child porn related charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who has been on the run since April was arrested Monday.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two felony warrants for sexual exploitation of minors.

Thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, Wright was spotted by detectives leaving an Antioch Pike storage unit MNPD said.

After he was spotted, Wright was followed from the air and drove to the nearby Sam’s Club. An undercover team then moved in and tackled Wight in the parking lot as he left his vehicle. Officers added that he was carrying a gun at the time of the arrest.

Detectives began investigating Wight after the MNPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received information that sexual images depicting children were on an internet account linked to Wright. Investigators said they uncovered hundreds of additional photos later on his home computer after obtaining a search warrant.

In early May, East Precinct officers reported that they had spotted Wright in a Honda Odyssey van and tried to stop it. Wright had fled and evaded apprehension at that time.

Upon arrest, Wright was booked on the sexual exploitation of a minor counts and charges of felony evading arrest, reckless driving, and misdemeanor possession of meth. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.