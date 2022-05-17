Man arrested for beating up Lower Broadway restaurant manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he “violently beat up” a manager at Joe’s Crab Shack off Broadway on Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the call around 5:40 p.m. and witnessed told officers that Michael Deckard, 34, had “violently beat up” the manager. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a severe cut to his head.

Camera footage showed Deckard sitting on top of the manager after pushing him to the ground and punching him 14 times in the head before getting off the victim and running away. Witnesses said Deckard pulled a black firearm before running from the scene.

One witness told police he followed Deckard after leaving the restaurant and saw Deckard “ditch” the firearm. The witness showed police where he threw the gun in the alley underneath a wooden pallet next to the restaurant.

Another witness told officers he saw Deckard beating the victim and saw the gun that Deckard flashed. He proceeded to chase Deckard until he could flag down officers to give a description of Deckard.

Officers saw Deckard standing across the street from Hard Rock Café at First Avenue and Broadway. At the time officers approached Deckard, thinking he was still armed. Officers weren’t aware he had discarded the gun until after the arrest was made. Officers held Deckard at gunpoint and gave commands to turn around and get on the ground. Deckard obeyed commands and was taken into custody without incident.

When Deckard was in the back seat of the patrol car, he spit on officers. Officers also ran the gun’s serial number and found it was reported stolen.

Deckard was charged with aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, assault on a first responder and theft of a firearm.

