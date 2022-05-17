Local communities react to Buffalo mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The impact of the deadly mass shooting that was racially motivated is being felt right here in the Midstate, especially in the Black community here in Middle Tennessee.

“I think the first thing I thought about was not again. I think all of us are tired of these incidents continuing to happen,” said Samuel Kirk, a Nashville resident.

Tired is just one of the many emotions Samuel Kirk felt after a man who describes himself as a white supremacist killed ten Black people inside of a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

“I think that we’ve long dealt with this issue of systemic racism, and I think that this unconscious bias is just because of the color of my skin. I judge before I’m given a chance before people know who I am,” said Kirk.

Kirk says certain groups of people including Black Americans feel as if they’re truly no safe places.

“Black people have become immune almost to racially charged domestic terrorism,” said Tequila Johnson, with Equity Alliance.

Tequila Johnson, with Equity Alliance says racism has been a constant for Black Americans. She blames racist rhetoric coming from nationwide officials for the recent hate crimes.

“Those racially motivated dog whistles that bigotry that hate that division that is coming from our state legislators our state capitol from our U.S. Congress and Senate, it is trickling down to acts of domestic terrorism, so I don’t’ just look to him but they are accountable as well,” said Johnson.

Charles Graham lives in Nashville. He’s planning to get his groceries shipped to his home after this recent tragedy.

He says what’s troubling is the trend he’s noticed with the mass shooters committing these horrific massacres.

“These shootings seem to be older white males, younger white males, you know and that’s Nashville, Tennessee,” said Graham.

There’s legislation moving through the U.S. Congress called the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. The goal is to provide more resources to fight domestic hate crimes.

