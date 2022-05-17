It’s peak pollen time in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pollen season continues in Middle Tennessee. We’re at the peak of the season right now.

April and May are when things fully bloom and when pollen and allergies are the worst.

Over the next few months, the growing season will slowly end, but pollen remains high pretty much through mid-fall.

In May, pollen is still going strong.

In June, grasses continue to grow, and the heat and humidity build in, leading to more mold spores and seeds.

In July, the heat and humidity continue.

In August and September, ragweed season ramps up.

By October, ragweed lets up, but mold is still around.

We finally start to see some relief by November and December.

Back to you.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.