First Alert Forecast: Calm Tuesday before a First Alert Weather Day

A comfortably cool start to our Tuesday with many of us waking up in the 50s as we’re stepping outside this morning. It’s shaping up to be a warmer and sunny afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s across the Mid State. The humidity will stay in check once again today, so there is no sticky feeling to worry about for now. More clouds will mix in tonight, with temperatures dropping to near 60 by tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with the chance for some isolated strong to severe storms into our Wednesday. It’s looking like a slightly warm and more humid day with a wave of energy moving through the atmosphere during the day tomorrow. With more humidity, any developing storm could bring damaging winds and small hail to areas mainly north of I-40. However, it is not looking like a widespread severe threat during the day.

Thursday will be slightly hotter and more humid still, with temperatures in the lower 90s in some spots. A stray shower or rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out on Thursday.

Friday looks partly cloudy and hot and humid, with temperatures in the lower 90s. It will also be a rather breezy day.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll be watching for our next round of rain ahead of a cold front. That front will bring us showers and storms later on Saturday with temperatures back in the mid-80s. Don’t be surprised to see a shower linger into early Sunday, but we should dry out by the afternoon with temperatures falling into the mid-70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

