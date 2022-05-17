Finding online solutions to baby formula shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Middle Tennessee, mothers have begun to turn to places overseas to try and get what they need.

The national formula shortage continues to leave parents scrambling to find the right product for their baby.

One mom told News4 that she was able to import organic formula from Europe after doing some research. She said she made this purchase after unsuccessfully trying to change the search location on her Amazon account to Canada.

Experts say many parents are now trying this but are hitting walls.

Barbara Talbert from Nashville Birth and Babies said parents could not order a baby formula from Canada by switching their settings due to restrictions.

White House officials said they’re in close communication with the four major infant formula manufacturers and are working to identify the following:

- Transportation

- Logistics

- Supplier hurdles

“This is principally an issue of production more than goods movement, but any time we see an indication that goods movement is becoming a limiting factor, we’ll do anything we can to tear down obstacles,” said Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

The state of Tennessee reportedly ranks as one of the states getting hit the hardest by the baby formula shortage.

Congress is expected to take legislative action later in the week to address the shortage as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.