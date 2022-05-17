Crews contain Hookah Lounge fire Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews contained a fire that left two businesses damaged Tuesday.

NFD officials told News4 that first responders responded to an active fire call at 2626 Murfreesboro Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the fire appeared to have started by possible smoking elements left unattended that then ran up a pole and got into the business’s roof, 3 Amigos Bar & Hookah Lounge. Crews noted the fire on the top of the business upon arrival, NFD officials told News4.

When tackling the fire, crews had to use forcible entry to enter the Hookah bar, and at that time, the fire had spread to a separate business, CELL DEPOT.

Crews quickly contained the fire to the roof, and no injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

