Airplane passenger dies during flight Nashville
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alaska Airlines officials confirmed the death of one passenger Monday.
First responders removed the body from the Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville Monday afternoon after arriving at the Nashville International Airport.
Alaska Airlines provided News4 with the following statement:
There is no further report of the cause of the death nor the passenger’s identity.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.