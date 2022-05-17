Advertisement

Airplane passenger dies during flight Nashville


Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines (file photo)(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alaska Airlines officials confirmed the death of one passenger Monday.

First responders removed the body from the Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville Monday afternoon after arriving at the Nashville International Airport.

Alaska Airlines provided News4 with the following statement:

There is no further report of the cause of the death nor the passenger’s identity.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
Churches expect more armed members
Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings
Donald Garrett Jr. was charged with attempted murder by Metro Police.
Teen involved in Saturday shooting charged with attempted murder
Churches expect more armed members
Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings